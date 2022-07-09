'Bud Bowl' comes to Pueblo County, neighbors voice concerns

PUEBLO — The fifth ever "Original Super Bud Bowl" kicks off on Saturday morning in Pueblo County, celebrating "like minded people", according to the organizer.

The marijuana-themed event will be capped at 350 people total, including staff, and fully equipped with vendors, food trucks, and even wrestling.

"The flash is kind of needed to get people's attention, whether you like it or not. It evokes a response," said Silverton Lee, the Organizer and Producer of the event.

Lee says the response he wants to evoke is interest in the Southern Colorado Bud Bowlers Association, which he says he founded and does work across the community like trash pickups and coat drives.

On Friday, the Pueblo Board of County Commissioners issued a statement saying they have "received numerous calls of concern regarding the “Super Bud Bowl” event scheduled for July 9-10"

Wendi Kern lives nearby and says she started talking to the county about her concerns when she first found out about the event, a week before it was set to start.

"Another mess up by the county, another unapproved big project, commercial, something or other, something that disturbs the neighbors, something that disturbs our way of life."

Lee insists the event is safe and legal. He says there is "nothing untoward" happening at the event and his 76-year-old mother will be attending. He says she suffers from severe arthritis.

"She was taking a variety of opioids, having injections. And now five years into it, she's even had a knee replacement, but yet she is on no opioid medication."

In the BOCC statement, they say:

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office as well as Pueblo County staff are monitoring the event for compliance with our local laws. Additionally, the BOCC will be reviewing the Pueblo County Code and recommending changes to the law which will allow Pueblo County to have additional legal authority over events that blatantly evade county permitting in our community Pueblo Board of County Commissioners

"I think the entire planning and developing department needs to be overhauled. I think that they don't really know about a lot of things that are going on until they are last minute," said Kern.

The Super Bud Bowl is not open free to the public and tickets must be purchased.

