Buckley Space Force Base to help Monarch butterfly migration

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Thousands of Monarch butterflies are set to make a multi-generational migration across North America that will see them find their way to overwintering sites in Mexico and California.

A large portion of the butterflies will be passing through Colorado, and Buckley Space Force Base is playing its part in making sure the butterflies have the best chance at making their long journey.

The Department of Defense will deploy wildlife biologists who will monitor and restore habitats for the butterflies to help facilitate their migration.

The effort has been put into place to help the Monarch butterfly population which has declined by 90% over the recent years with multiple threats which includes habitat loss. The decline has made the Monarch a candidate species to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.

"Monarch butterflies are an important indicator species for the health of our environment," said Veronica Reed, Buckley’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist. "By promoting monarch conservation on military installations like Buckley Space Force Base, we can help ensure the survival of these charismatic creatures for generations to come."

Buckley's Natural Resources Program will work to restore nearly 1,000 acres of shortgrass prairie by planting native nectar-rich plants and milkweed species to support the butterflies and other pollinating species in the area.

They will also partner with Monarch Joint Venture and Monarch Watch to implement a monitoring program and a tagging program. The information gathered will be used by conservation experts to make more informed decisions and learn more about the current threats that can affect Monarch butterflies and their migration patterns.

“We value our strong partnership with USFWS on Buckley Space Force Base, having a full-time USFWS resource expert on base allows us to collect data and conserve important habitats for species like the monarch butterfly without interrupting Buckley’s critical missions,” said Matthew Hurlbert, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, natural and cultural resource manager. “We have real opportunities to conserve natural areas on base for the benefit of Buckley and the larger front range ecosystem.”

Efforts made by conservationists like these can help future generations witness this breathtaking event and help protect a beautiful species.

