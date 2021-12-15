Brush fire reported in eastern Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff is responding to a reported brush fire in the eastern part of the county, with assistance from rural departments and the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

The fire is near the 3600 block of Bush Road in Avondale. Details on the size of the fire are not available at this time.

Our entire area is under red flag warnings due to extreme wind conditions that may impact electrical lines or other sources of ignition.

Earlier today, the Pueblo County Sheriff's office sent out the following message via Twitter, "With the strong wind and the dry conditions in the region, we urge all residents to refrain from burning or operating any equipment that could produce sparks. Please dispose of smoking material in a safe manner."