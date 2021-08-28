Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Brush fire in Fremont County

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Grass fire
Grass fire
Posted at 6:16 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 20:16:50-04

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said that a brush fire started about five miles northeast of Canon City.

BLM says a helicopter was dispatched to drop water. They say the fire is burning in a remote area, and it will likely going to take air support to contain the fire.

BLM says the smoke may be visible from the Canon City area.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards