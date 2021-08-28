Brush fire in Fremont County

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said that a brush fire started about five miles northeast of Canon City.

BLM says a helicopter was dispatched to drop water. They say the fire is burning in a remote area, and it will likely going to take air support to contain the fire.

BLM says the smoke may be visible from the Canon City area.

