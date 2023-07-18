Brush fire burning in Fountain Creek north of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies including themselves are responding to a brush fire burning north of Pueblo near Fountain Creek.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire is around 1- acre in size and IS currently 75% contained. Crews are expected to have the fire fully contained in the coming hours.

No structures are threatened at this time and the sheriff's office says that mostly trees and brush in the creek bed are burning. The fire was reported around 12:30 P.M. Tuesday and the sheriff's office says smoke can be seen east of I-25 north of Pueblo.

With the help of the State Division of Fire Prevention, the fire will be attacked by a helo crew due to the challenging access.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

