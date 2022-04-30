'Brown out' conditions cause crash near Lamar

LAMAR — On Friday Highway 50 near Lamar was shut down in both directions due to 'brown-out' conditions that caused a multi-vehicle crash.

The highway shut down sometime around 5:30 p.m.

Weather forecasts showed wind gusts ranging from 40 to 55 mph in the plains.

News 5 does not know if there are any injuries or when the highway will reopen.

