Broncos fall short to Seahawks 17-16 in Russell Wilson's debut

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson lives life like a teleprompter follows him around. His words, while earnest, feel scripted or polished, depending on the viewing lens.

He has delivered in every way imaginable since joining the Broncos in March, becoming the face of the team, while making the franchise relevant again. He arrived in Seattle, trailed by local criticism that he was a declining player unworthy of the big contract landed in Denver.

Wilson walked into the stadium with intent on Monday night, possibly trolling with a lime green suit, matching the Seahawks' uniforms, and a bow tie.

His formal wear matched the occasion of Monday Night Football. But he and the Broncos failed to overcome play that was the equivalent of an untucked shirt to fall short in a 17-16 loss.

The losing debut came after the Broncos forced the Seahawks to punt with four minutes left after a Bradley Chubb sack. The Seahawks challenged the spot on a first down Albert Okwuegbunam lunged for and was given by fractions of an inch, but the call was upheld.

The Broncos brought out Brandon McManus with 15 seconds left to attempt a career-high 64-yard field goal, which had the distance but missed just left to give the Seahawks the victory.

It was the most anticipated opener since Peyton Manning in 2012. The Broncos arrived with prominence, but showed anything but elegance, their Monday might a vapor trail of penalties and red zone fumbles.

Not scoring twice at the 1-yard line sabotaged Wilson's return home as the ball squirted loose from Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams in the third quarter. And another drive fizzled inside the 10 with 6:13 remaining in the game following a false start.

The sloppy performance opened new coach Nathan Hackett to criticism for not playing his starters in preseason as he prioritized health over reps.

The Broncos won the toss, but loss control of the first quarter. Seattle converted two third downs, and exposed a Broncos weakness. Inside linebacker Alex Singleton started for the injured Josey Jewell, and looked comfortable against the run. However, he whiffed on a clear path sack of Geno Smith, allowing Wilson's replacement to float a 38-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissley for a touchdown with Bradley Chubb in coverage.

Smith entered the game as a vagabond and played like he belonged in Canton. He finished the first half with 17 completions to eight different targets in 18 attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The second, a floater to tight end Colby Parkinson against a zone-man coverage combo that left Jonas Griffith looking for help, shoved Seattle ahead 17-10 with 2:24 remaining in the half.

It was symbolic of a forgettable 30 minutes for a vaunted defense under new boss Ejiro Evero. The Broncos were gashed for 219 yards and hit for the cycle on foolish penalties from taunting to late hits and interference. It was decidedly inelegant and concerning, the lone highlight a fourth down stop on Smith's quarterback sneak in the red zone.

Wilson took his first snap at 6:24 mountain time, beginning at his own 10-yard line as boos cascaded down on him like so many raindrops. Wilson leaned on Andrew Beck — he caught two passes, his first receptions since 2019 — and set up a 30-yard Brandon McManus field goal as the 77-yard drive stalled.

Trailing 10-3, Wilson went to work with a play that reminded why he carried a 19-4 record into primetime games. He connected on a 67-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy for his first touchdown since his rookie season. The ball was underthrown, but Jeudy clawed back and then burst down the sideline like he was running on nitromethane. It was Wilson's first target to a receiver, and it knotted score at 10.

It proved shortlived. The Seahawks responded with Smith's second score, leaving Hackett to lament his defense's lack of discipline.

McManus shaved the deficit to 17-13 at the second quarter buzzer. Wilson finished the half 10 of 15 for 206 yards and one score.

The Broncos hit stride in their opening third quarter drive, but it ended with a transmission drop. Or a football slip, the first of two. On fourth down from the 1-yard line, Hackett faced his first tough decision. He showed nerves and went for it, but was second guessed as Melvin Gordon fumbled right as the ball was crossing the goal line.

A few minutes and mistakes later, the Broncos had 11 penalties and 13 points. Then the defense finally put his foot down. Randy Gregory stripped D.K. Metcalf of the ball, his first big play as a Bronco. He told Denver7 he nearly signed with the Colts as a free agent, but chose the Broncos because of Wilson.

Denver romped down the field after the takeaway and turned philanthropic again. On third down from the 1-yard, right guard Graham Glasgow was shoved into the backfield, the contact jarring the ball loose from Javonte Williams. Another empty drive left the the Broncos trailing 17-13 entering the fourth quarter.

It was then that the defense forced Seattle's first punt, perhaps tired of hearing the crowd chant "Geno!"

The Broncos responded with a 15-play drive and dissolved in the red zone as their pre-snap operation remained clunky. Tight end Eric Tomlinson missed a touchdown by an inch, and Beck's score was scrubbed because of Courtland Sutton's false start. The Broncos settled for a chip shot from McManus, leaving them trailing 17-16 with 6 minutes left.

The Broncos had a chance to take the lead in the end but instead of opting to go for it on fourth-and-five, Hackett gave McManus the chance, which missed just left, clinching the win for Wilson's former team in his first game with the Broncos.

Denver's penalties plagued the team all game long. They finished with 12 for 106 yards. The Broncos also fumbled away two trips inside the five-yard line and finished with zero touchdowns in four red-zone trips — two stats that about summed up the day.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz left the game with a hamstring injury. ...

