Broncos cheerleaders and mascot will visit State Fairgrounds vax site on Tuesday

PUEBLO — Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit the state-run community vaccination site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Tuesday.

The Governor's Office said the visit is to encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated.

Broncos giveaways will be available to those who received their vaccine and are waiting in the observation area after receiving a vaccine.

Miles and the cheerleaders will be at the State Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Walk-ups are available at this vaccination site but appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment go to www.centura.org/vaccine.