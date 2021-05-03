Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Broncos cheerleaders and mascot will visit State Fairgrounds vax site on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Dempsey/AP
Miles the mascot runs on the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cardinals Broncos Football
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 19:59:23-04

PUEBLO — Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit the state-run community vaccination site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Tuesday.

The Governor's Office said the visit is to encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated.

Broncos giveaways will be available to those who received their vaccine and are waiting in the observation area after receiving a vaccine.

Miles and the cheerleaders will be at the State Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Walk-ups are available at this vaccination site but appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment go to www.centura.org/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community