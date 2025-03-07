Broadmoor World Arena employee identified after deadly bus crash last week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor World Arena employee who died following a bus crash last week in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 67-year-old Charles Verderaime.

This is the second traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 10 traffic fatalities.

Background Information

Police are investigating a deadly crash near the Broadmoor World Arena.

According to police, the accident happened around noon on Thursday, February 27 near the intersection of Willwood Road near the Bob Johnson Drive. They say a man, later identified as Verderaime, was hit by a charter bus.

According to CSPD, Verderaime was an employee of the Broadmoor World Arena. They say he was working at the time the incident happened.

CSPD says the driver of the bus was the only one on-board when the crash happened. No other details were provided.

The Broadmoor World Arena released the following statement regarding this incident:

"A tragic accident occurred earlier today outside of The Broadmoor World Arena that has resulted in the loss of one of our dear team members. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing any further details or personal information at this time. We are devastated by this tragedy and hold the victim’s family closely in our hearts. We are working directly with the CSPD as they gather more information. This incident that occurred was isolated and does not pose a threat to anyone in or around the arena. Events that have been planned to be held at The Broadmoor World Arena will continue as scheduled." Broadmoor World Arena

The cause of the crash is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

