Bringing Music to Life's 15th Annual Instrument Drive accepting donations

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 15th Annual Instrument Drive is underway throughout Colorado!

The drive is hosted by Bringing Music to Life, a Colorado nonprofit that aims to provide children with access to "the transformative power of making music."

More than 8,700 instruments have been donated to 330 music programs across Colorado since the founding of the organization in 2014.

Instruments that are donated are refurbished to ensure they're in excellent condition for students to use. Bringing Music to Life partners with Rocky Mountain Music Repair, Luther Strings, Monkton Guitars, and Denver Percussion to fix these instruments.

Acceptable donations include band and orchestra instruments - strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, guitars, and electronic keyboards. Tubas, baritones, French horns, tenor and baritone saxophones, and string basses are especially needed.

Donations will be given to students who can't afford instruments at Title I schools throughout the state.

Instruments will be accepted until Saturday, March 29 at the following locations in southern Colorado;



Meeker Music

624 N. Tejon Street Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Meeker Music

Woodland Plaza 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite E Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Marck Time Music

2318 Jones Ave, Pueblo, CO, 81004



To learn more about this event, visit the Bringing Music to Life website.





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.