Brighton Police Department report three children were taken in a 2017 blue Audi

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 04, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brighton Police Department reports three children, 12-year-old Zarayah, 10-year-old Aundrea, and 6-year-old Noah Arguello were last seen in a blue Audi from 2017 license plate number DDYF35.

Children may have been taken by 30-year-old Justena Tomasino.

They were last seen in the Colorado Springs area, possibly heading eastbound.

If seen please contact 911.

