Brighton Police Department report three children were taken in a 2017 blue Audi

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brighton Police Department reports three children, 12-year-old Zarayah, 10-year-old Aundrea, and 6-year-old Noah Arguello were last seen in a blue Audi from 2017 license plate number DDYF35.

Children may have been taken by 30-year-old Justena Tomasino.

They were last seen in the Colorado Springs area, possibly heading eastbound.

If seen please contact 911.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.