Brig. Gen. Paul Moga picked as Air Force Academy's commandant of cadets

COLORADO SPRINGS — Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga will be the new commandant of cadets at the United States Air Force Academy.

As commandant of cadets Brig. Gen. Moga will command the 4,300-member Cadet Wing and more than 200 Air Force and civilian personnel. He will also help guide military, leadership, and character development, and Basic Cadet Training.

Brig. Gen. Moga is a command pilot with more than 2,600 flying hours in the F-15C, F-22 and F-35A, including more than 250 combat hours in support of operations Southern Watch and Allied Force.

Brig. Gen. Moga is a 1995 graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He earned his pilot wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, and went on to fly the F-15C as an operational and formal training unit Instructor Pilot.

His assignments include F-22 FTU Initial Instructor Pilot Cadre, first F-22 Demonstration Team Commander, Chief of Air Combat Command’s Senior Leader Management Division, the NATO Defense College, and Deputy Division Chief in U.S. European Command.

Prior to this assignment, Brig. Gen. Moga was the Deputy Director of Operations for Headquarters United States Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base.

Brig. Gen. Moga will be taking over from Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson.

Edmondson will be taking command of the 2nd Air Force, AETC, she had been in the role since May of 2019.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter