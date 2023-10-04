Brief shelter-in-pace issued for Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a warning went out about a shelter-in-place that was underway at 1900 S Chelton Road.

The shelter-in-place order was issued for an apartment complex at 1940 S Chelton Drive near the intersection of E Fountain Blvd and S Academy Blvd.

According to the CSPD, the shelter-in-place order occurred after a wanted person barricaded themselves from the El Paso County Sheriff's office. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers came to assist with the situation, resulting in a brief standoff.

As of 10:58 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.