Bricks from Drake Power Plant being sold to help struggling families in our area

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is holding a unique fundraiser selling bricks from the decommissioned Martin Drake Power Plant to raise money for families struggling in our area.

They are selling the bricks for $109.50. Each brick comes with an etched commemorative plaque of the Martin Drake Power Plant. $100 from each sale goes to help Project COPE, which helps provide emergency utility financial assistance to CSU customers.

In 2024, Project COPE helped more than 2,400 customers with a total of $1.7 million in assistance.

"Martin Drake Power Plant was such an iconic figure for Colorado Springs for so many years, and we had so many people who had some connection to it in some way, whether they worked there or they knew people who worked there, or whatnot," said Eric Isaacson, a Spokesperson with CSU. "So, it just seemed like a fitting way to pay tribute to the facility and also help other current customers."

CSU started with 200 bricks available and so far have sold 115.

