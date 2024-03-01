Brick and Tile Park in La Junta dedicated to longtime City Manager Rick Klein

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Kids in La Junta have a new place to play outdoors. The city held a dedication ceremony Thursday for the new Brick and Tile Park.

It's located on the site of a former brick and tile factory that produced materials used in the construction of many local buildings.

The park opened to the public last summer. However, the city opted to hold the dedication ceremony until Thursday to coincide with a retirement celebration for long-time City Manager Rick Klein.

Klein has served the City of La Junta for 43 years.

The Brick and Tile playground and park are located on the east side of La Junta near the intersection of 10th Street and Barnes Avenue.

