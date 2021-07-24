Briargate post office renamed after U.S. Army Chaplain Dale Goetz

COLORADO SPRINGS — The post office in Briargate will now bear the name of an American hero.

Dale Goetz was serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2015 when he was killed by and IED.

Goetz was the first chaplain since the Vietnam War to die in combat.

Congressman Doug Lamborn introduced legislation to rename the Briargate post office building after Goetz in 2019. Congress passed the bill in late 2020.

Goetz's window says that while he wouldn't have wanted it, they are happy to have his memory honored.

"When they unveiled the Federal Building plaque I about fell over because I've seen those at other places and it just hit me, this is amazing," Christy Goetz said.

Chaplain Goetz also left behind three sons.