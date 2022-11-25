Brews for Q multi-brewery fundraiser this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It has been almost one week since the Colorado Springs community was torn apart as a gunman shot and killed five people and injured 19 others at Club Q. Since then the community has shown resilience, hope, and love.

The community continues to show support, as more than 30 breweries across Colorado Springs will be donating a portion of their sales to the Club Q victims and families of victims.

The Brews for Q event will be taking place across the city Saturday, with various locations participating, here is a list of the breweries participating and what percentage of sales will be donated.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 ($2 per pint)

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD)

𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 (TBD)

𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 (TBD)

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (25% of beer sales)

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬 ($2 per pint)

𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐬 ($1 per pint)

𝐂𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 ($2 per pint)

𝐅𝐇 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 ($1 per pint)

𝐅𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨 (TBD)

𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 (TBD)

𝐉𝐀K𝐬 (TBD)

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜 (TBD)

𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 (25% of overall sales)

𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐱 ($2 per pint)

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD)

𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝟏𝟎𝟖 (TBD)

𝐎𝐂𝐂 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint)

𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐧 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 ($2 per pint)

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧 ($2 per pint)

𝐏𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 (TBD)

* 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 ($1 per pint)

𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠(TBD)

𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($1 per pint)

* 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 ($1 per pint)

𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐚𝐝 ($1 per pint)

𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 (TBD)

𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 ($2 per pint)

𝐖𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 ($2 per pint)

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐠 (TBD)

* Restaurant/taproom

