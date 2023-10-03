Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one local nonprofit offering free mammograms

COLORADO SPRINGS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local nonprofit is offering free mammograms.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

Rick Baker created the Becky Baker Foundation after he lost his wife, Becky to breast cancer in 2017. Devastated by his loss, Rick turned his pain into something good. The nonprofit raises awareness of breast cancer. Rick says losing Becky was hard and he doesn’t want others to experience that hardship.

“When she passed away, she was 5 foot 8. And 60 pounds. When someone with breast cancer dies, it’s not just that person who leaves. They leave behind an image that you’ll never forget,” said Baker.

“To watch Becky waste away like she did to where her own mother would not go see her the last week of her life because she didn’t want to look at her that way, it’s a terrible death, we do believe it’s preventable. I couldn’t save Becky, but we are saving hundreds of others.”

The nonprofit offers free breast cancer screenings, including mammograms. The foundation is also offering nutrition guides and plans for preventative care.

Head here for more information on the foundation or to sign up for a free mammogram.

