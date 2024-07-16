BREAKING - Southbound I25 Closed Due To Accident Between Academy Blvd and Santa Fe

FOUNTAIN, CO — We are just south of Mesa Ridge Parkway and i25 and there’s a big problem here if you’re trying to go south.

We're roughly across from the Loves Country Store. We noticed the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted around 1 am this morning.

"#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard and CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway." - CDOT

The scene here is actually between Santa Fe and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. according to State Troopers. They tell us a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian. Investigators are looking into any other injuries and aren't sure when I25 will re-open.

I researched an alternate route for you if you’re headed south on i25. At Academy, take the exit and get on 85, take that south till it hooks back up to I25 at Santa Fe. That should help you avoid the mess and save some time on your way out the door this morning.

We’ll continue working with crews out here, investigating just what happened. As soon as we find anything out, we’ll be sure to let you know.

___





Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.