Breaking ground for two Pueblo projects

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new detention center and boulevard extension. Both are a part of funding plans that came from Marijuana Retail Sales Tax and other funds.

The Detention Centers' benefits include improved public safety, decreasing energy consumption as the first net zero energy jail in the United States, lowering legal exposure, and an expandable footprint for future growth needs.

The boulevard extension benefits include 4 lanes that improve traffic flow between Pueblo and Pueblo West with biking trails. And it will boast the longest road in the world made from recycled plastic bad and will include 2 electric vehicle charging ports.

The economic impact of both of these projects is a combined 4.2% increase in residential and commercial development for Pueblo County's forecasted economy.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.