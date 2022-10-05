Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Breaking ground for two Pueblo projects

Two major projects in Pueblo County are now officially underway. A new jail and an expansion of a major road. The new jail is going to be built off of Pueblo Boulevard just South of Highway 50. As part of the project, Joe Martinez boulevard is being extended from Pueblo West to Pueblo Boulevard. The cost of these projects combined is 180 million dollars. It's being made possible thanks to two voter-approved ballot measures one for capital improvement projects in 2016 and a retail marijuana tax increase in 2019.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:57:22-04

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new detention center and boulevard extension. Both are a part of funding plans that came from Marijuana Retail Sales Tax and other funds.

The Detention Centers' benefits include improved public safety, decreasing energy consumption as the first net zero energy jail in the United States, lowering legal exposure, and an expandable footprint for future growth needs.

The boulevard extension benefits include 4 lanes that improve traffic flow between Pueblo and Pueblo West with biking trails. And it will boast the longest road in the world made from recycled plastic bad and will include 2 electric vehicle charging ports.

The economic impact of both of these projects is a combined 4.2% increase in residential and commercial development for Pueblo County's forecasted economy.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA