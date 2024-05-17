BREAKING - 3 Shot at South Colorado Springs Apartment Complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Three people were shot at an apartment complex last night near Platte and Murray in Colorado Springs. Police say the shooting happened

at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th, 2024. They say a fight started inside an apartment at the Stone Canyon Apartments. That's when shots were fired.

Jake Walker

Police are still on the scene investigating what happened. Crime scene tape covers the community. Southbound Murray is down to one lane. Police say two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown. Police say no arrests have been made. We have a crew on the scene who will continue to provide updates as soon as we have them.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.