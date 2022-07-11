Break disrupts water service in Skyway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Repair crews with Colorado Springs Utilities are working to repair damage to two essential service lines in the Skyway neighborhood. The water main break near the intersection of Skyway Boulevard and North Star Drive left around 14 customers without service.

A spokesperson for CSU reports that the force of the rushing water also damaged a natural gas line in the area.

As of about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the gas line had been repaired. However, crews are expected to remain on scene well into the night to fix the broken water main.

Customers who lost water service may experience cloudiness in the water when the repair is finished. They're encouraged to let the taps in their home run to clear away excess sediment in the line.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.