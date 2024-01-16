Bramble Tree Inn located in Pueblo, catches fire, building evacuated Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Bramble Tree Inn located at 115 E. 8th in Pueblo, caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

First responders flooded the scene, working promptly to evacuate the building and fight the blaze.

There have been no reported injuries or any rescues required, but at least five people will be displaced following the fire after damage was reported in their rooms.

It is also unclear if the remaining occupants of the building will be allowed back in their rooms, as first responders assess the damage and safety conditions of the building.

Red Cross has been contacted to help work with the individuals up-ended by the fire, to receive proper lodging.

As previously stated, there is no known cause of the fire, but first responders are closing off the area as they try to locate what ignited the building.

