Boys raise over $2,000 with lemonade stand for little girl fighting cancer

Natalie Chuck
The Esquibal's lemonade stand was decked out with St. Jude Children's Hospital gear, and other donations from the community
Capri was diagnosed again with cancer, after having a clear medical bill just several months before
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 18, 2021
CAÑON CITY — Two brothers spent seven hours in the summer heat running a lemonade stand, raising money for an 18 month old from their community who is fighting her second battle with cancer at St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Capri Knies and her parents thought she was in the clear after a cancerous tumor was removed, but she is back in the hospital with another diagnosis.

Anthony and JJ Esquibel traded lemonade for donations from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm in their driveway off of Sunlight Way, while cars full of people lined the curb with cash in hand to show their support. The fire department even made a quick appearance.

If you weren't able to make an in-person appearance and would still like to donate, please reach out to the boy's mother, Randi, on Facebook.

