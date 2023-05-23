Boyfriend charged with child abuse for infant's death

CANON CITY — A Canon City man is jailed in Fremont County on charges of child abuse causing serious bodily injuries following the death of his girlfriend's infant.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Canon City Police Department, William Jacobs was living in Motel 6 with the mother and child after losing their home to a fire earlier this year.

Investigators note Jacobs said the child "went stiff" as he was doing a diaper change, so he started performing first aid to get the child breathing again. He reportedly told investigators two stories of possibly being rough or not being rough while attempting life-saving measures.

However, police report Jacobs later told them the child hit their head on a wall and on a light fixture while in his care. Jacobs also told the investigators "he disciplined (the child) in the same way as his dog and demonstrated throwing his dog, but used an infant-sized doll to demonstrate lightly throwing (the child) onto the bed", according to the affidavit.

There is a significant section in the arrest affidavit that is redacted as the reporting officer was outlining the interview with Jacobs on a line of questioning about the family's life.

Jacobs was arrested at the Colorado Springs hospital where the child was receiving care.

Early on in the investigation, an officer trying to talk to him about the situation reported Jacobs' turned around with his hands behind his back and stated, "I f***ing knew it., just take me to jail."

Further details on what led to that interaction are also redacted in the arrest affidavit.

Jacobs is being held without bond on a class 3 felony.

