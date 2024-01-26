Boy Scouts trailer with $15,000 worth of gear inside stolen in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora need your help after a Boy Scouts trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a church earlier this month.

The 2016 white H7H 10-foot trailer, which had nearly $15,000 worth of Boy Scouts of America equipment and camping gear inside, was stolen from the Easter Hills Community Curch parking lot on E. Smoky Hill Rd. on Jan. 6 at around 10:30 p.m. Police said it had a sticker on the left side that read, "Boy Scout Pack 1127."

Police said a suspect driving a white van entered the parking lot and stole the trailer with everything inside.

The suspect van may be a Ford Econoline/E250/E350 model from the 2000s. It had a flashing light attached to the roof toward the front of the van, according to police.

Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to APD’s Office Nestor at (720) 450-2848.