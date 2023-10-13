Boy Scouts of America Troop 228 to host a food drive Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fresh Start Center has partnered with local Boy Scouts of America Troop 228 to host a food drive this Saturday.

The Boy Scouts dropped off about 4,200 bags onto the porches of homes in the Banning Lewis Ranch community last weekend. This Saturday, the scouts will be picking up those bags, filled with food to take to Fresh Start Center.

The scouts ask those living in Banning Lewis Ranch to have their bags filled with goods on their porch by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The troop has a goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of food for the food pantry. I spoke with a local scout who says giving back to the community is extra meaningful.

“Do all this work. Dropping off bags, picking up food to help people, and having all these amazing volunteers here to dish out the food and actually give the people the food, to have them see the smile on their faces, we don’t get to see them directly, but we always know that they’re happy,” said Riley Townsend, a local boy scout.

“We’re just so thankful and blessed for the families that help support us. We are community-led; community driven to support the community so really, it’s a wonderful thing that we can all come together to help make for a better community,” said Grant Winger, CEO at Fresh Start Center.

They are looking to collect peanut butter, canned fruit, canned meat, canned veggies, canned soup baking goods, oatmeal, rice, beans, snacks, and toilet paper.

If you do not live in the Banning Lewis Ranch community, you can still drop off donations at the Fresh Start Center. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4. p.m. and the first Wednesday of each month from 4-6 p.m.

