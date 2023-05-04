Boy needs help finding his stolen camping trailer; a Make-A-Wish Foundation gift

COLORADO SPRINGS— The Williamson family had an upcoming road trip planned, but woke up to an empty parking spot. Five-year-old, Layton Williamson, wished for a camping trailer after beating cancer.

"[So] I can do fun things... like hike," said Layton.

The family spent the last two years exploring the state in that camper.

"It's just important to us because it's pretty much a symbol of everything he's been through and accomplished," said Layton's mom Tiffany.

The family asks you to be on the lookout for a black and white Coleman Lantern. It has two stickers around the rear end lights and its license plate number is CJNE60.

Colorado Springs police said it's too early to know who may have stolen it.

Layton's dad said they parked it in front of his in-laws' house a few weeks ago and thought it was a safe neighborhood.

The family said friends and neighbors are helping track down the trailer.

"It's been very comforting and it's giving us some hope," said Tiffany.

If you happen to see the trailer you can report it to the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

