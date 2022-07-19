BOULDER, Colo. - In 2020, some people decided they wanted to get outside and hike more. Meanwhile, India H. Wood decided to hike the entire state.

Over the next few months, the Boulder writer and photographer will attempt to complete her mission to criss-cross the state of Colorado. She estimates that will be 1,500 miles.

"Even though I was born in Colorado, I felt like I really didn't know the whole state," she told Denver7 during a brief break from her trek. "And I thought, by drawing two arbitrary lines across the state, like a biological transect, I would see Colorado as it actually is. And it was pretty amazing."

In the above video, you can see videos and pictures from her journey so far, and hear more about what she has found.

To donate to her fundraiser for the Audubon Rockies, you can head here.