Boulder Street Closure Begins as $100M Palmer High Renovation Kicks Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — If your morning commute takes you through downtown Colorado Springs, you’ll want to take note of a new road closure that starts today.

Boulder Street is now temporarily closed between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street as part of a major construction project at William J. Palmer High School. The closure is expected to last approximately two and a half years, with roads set to reopen by January 2028.

This closure supports a $100 million renovation of Palmer High School—an effort aimed at modernizing the historic campus and creating safer, more advanced learning spaces for students.

According to city officials, the closure is necessary to allow for the staging of heavy construction materials and to provide a secure access route for construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. This will help streamline the delivery of supplies and the removal of debris during the multi-year project.

While the road will remain blocked for an extended period, it’s important to note that this is not a permanent closure. Any permanent changes to the city’s roadways would require a more extensive process, including a formal application to the City Council and input from the community.

Palmer High is one of Colorado Springs’ most historic schools, and this renovation is part of a broader effort to modernize educational facilities across the district. Officials say the upgrades will ensure students have access to high-quality learning environments well into the future.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling downtown.

