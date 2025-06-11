Boulder salon offers free gender-affirming haircuts to LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

BOULDER, Colo. — This Pride Month, one hair salon in Boulder is hoping to increase people's confidence and ensure the LGBTQ+ community has a safe space to express themselves.

On Sunday, Twig Hair Salon offered free gender-affirming haircuts and styling through mini hair designs.

"I've always found hair as a personal expression, so I wanted to be able to give that to everyone," senior stylist Lauren "Lu" Little told Denver7. "And I think it's important to make it available to everyone. So this is a day where I can give it to everyone without a cost and complimentary so they can feel their best selves."

Little said the idea came from a social media influencer who also wanted to offer themselves as a safe and open space for people to be their authentic selves.

Maggy Wolanske

"I actually was inspired by a TikTok influencer named Emmett, who's another queer designer that does incredible work," Little said. "We've actually done cut-a-thons in the past, but it was their inspiration to do tinsel and hair designs and everything, so I just kind of asked for permission from the salon."

Stylists donated their time and hair products to make the day a success. Salon director Megan Yarbough said Twig Hair Salon staff have completed training to ensure they are providing the best service and accommodating clients' needs.

Maggy Wolanske

"When people are transitioning, or just not sure how to feel comfortable in their own skin, this helps them identify with themselves and really just shows who they are," Yarbough said. "So I think that's special."

Scripps News Denver watched as clients lit up throughout their time in the chair.

"I have had so many haircuts where I want to try to describe what I wanted, but I've never felt comfortable outing myself to someone, so they haven't understood that the haircut that they're giving me actually helps my identity and the way I see myself and gender dysmorphoria and things like that," said client Clove Love. "I think it's nice to actually have a hair stylist that understands and gets it."

Maggy Wolanske

Twig Hair Salon hopes to offer this event more than once a year.

"I was talking about maybe this being more than just once a year," said Yarbough. "I think that this is a service that's needed more than just once a year, and if we can gain the traction to do it, I would love to do it, like, twice a year, quarterly."

___

Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado An anonymous tipster reached out to News5 saying he called 911 multiple times because he believed his bus driver was drunk. That bus driver is now facing charges. Bus driver charged with DUI refusal in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.