BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder parents of a 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week say they are worried she may have become a victim of human trafficking.

David Campbell and Jessica Knape say their daughter, Chloe Campbell, was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High School football game. Her friends said they believe the freshman was with two men they didn't recognize and who appeared suspicious.

"She's never run away. She's never stayed out all night, so it was extraordinary for her not to come home," David said.

Boulder parents desperate for answers after 14-year-old disappears after game

Since then, he and Knape have had zero contact with Chloe as she did not have her phone on her.

Any inklings about her whereabouts have come through social media messages to Chloe's friends, but neither the family nor police can confirm the messages are coming from Chloe.

"There's a (message) that Chloe is with a family in Arizona, and I want to make it crystal clear that we don't have any family in Arizona," David said.

Just this past Friday, they received a photo from a friend of Chloe's in which she appeared unwell and injured. They worry she may be involved in something sinister.

"I am no expert in trafficking but I do know that the tactics of traffickers is to prey on young girls that are at high risk, and Chloe has been struggling since the pandemic. She has many risk factors that these types of predators prey on," David said.

Boulder Police Department investigators are "growing increasingly concerned" about Chloe's safety, but the case doesn't meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, a spokesperson said.

David and Knape are hoping through the public's help and the private investigator they've hired, Chloe will be home soon.

"I'll never stop loving you. You're not in trouble. You're not going to be punished. If you are physically capable of coming home, just come home. Just come home," David said. "If you can't come home, if someone is preventing you from coming home, I'm speaking to you right now. Whoever you are that's keeping Chloe from coming home, know that we are looking for you and that we are going to find you and we are never going to stop until Chloe is home safe."

If you have any information about Chloe's whereabouts, leave a tip for the family at 720-507-7379 or you can call Boulder Police dispatch at 303-441-3333 and mention case #22-9868.

To leave an anonymous tip, you can also call 1-800-843-5678 and refer to report #146-2673.