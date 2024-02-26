BOULDER, Colo. — Excitement is in the air at the Grace Commons Church. Volunteers there have been training diligently for one of the city's biggest events of the year — the Boulder International Film Festival.

"We founded the festival 20 years ago," Kathy Beeck, the director and co-founder, said. "So, we're really excited about our 20th anniversary this year!"

It draws tens of thousands of people to the city, and helping usher in all those guests are volunteers like Jackie Osborn.

"Oh my goodness, it's a full-time job," Osborn remarked. "It's been a full-time job for me since January 1st pretty much."

As the venues teams leader, Jackie trains other volunteers to handle the crowds, everything from scanning tickets to managing long lines.

"The venues team is an important team, because often that's the first base of the festival for all those 20,00 attendees that come," Beeck said. "We like somebody that has a wonderful attitude that can really inspire volunteers, and Jackie is absolutely the best person for that job."

"I'm retired and I need purpose," Osborn said. "This is my purpose."

It's why Denver7 and West Shore Home are proud to call Jackie Osborn, an Everyday Hero!

Boulder International Film Festival ushers in 20th year with volunteer helping lay the groundwork

The Boulder International Film Festival runs from February 29th to March 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.