Booster until 9 years old: New car seat laws going into effect next year

COLORADO — Starting next year, children must be in a car seat or booster until they are nine years old and at least 40 pounds.

This is up from eight years old in the previous version of the law. It comes down to how the seatbelt fits kids. For more information on the specifics of the new law that goes into effect January 1, 2025, visit CDOT's website.

Children must be restrained by a seat belt until the age of 18, which used to be 16 in the last version of the law.

Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law in June 2024 updating the legislation to "reflect the latest research-based recommendations on car seat, booster seat and seat belt use for children," according to the state's Department of Transportation website.

Children must be rear-facing in their car seats until two years old and less than 40 pounds as part of the revised Colorado law. Children must be in the back seat if one is available.

If children are under 2 years but over 40 pounds, they can be forward-facing in the car. The law says the child must be restrained in the back seat if one is available. Kids can continue to be forward-facing beyond 4 years of age and 40 pounds if the child restraint allows it.

Caregivers can be pulled over and face additional charges if the law is not followed and a child is injured by being improperly restrained.

The state offers car seat and booster installation videos on its website and offers more than 140 inspection stations across Colorado. Here is a list of inspection station locations.

