Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

BOO!seum happening this weekend at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Booseum.png
Courtesy of USOPM
Poster for Fight at the BOO!seum
Booseum.png
Posted at 8:43 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:43:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families are invited to a unique experience at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum as it hosts Fright at the BOO!seum this weekend.

Kids in costumes get in free with several trick-or-treat stations along the way. Flame Cafe will act as the finish line to this three-day event filled with tricks, treats, and more!

Fright at the BOO!seum takes place on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum website to take part.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards