BOO!seum happening this weekend at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families are invited to a unique experience at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum as it hosts Fright at the BOO!seum this weekend.

Kids in costumes get in free with several trick-or-treat stations along the way. Flame Cafe will act as the finish line to this three-day event filled with tricks, treats, and more!

Fright at the BOO!seum takes place on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum website to take part.

