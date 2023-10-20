Boo at the Zoo kicks off Friday night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Boo at the Zoo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo kicks off on Friday for families looking to get in the Halloween spirit.

The event will include a haunted house for all ages, 25 treat stations, a pumpkin patch, a spooky graveyard, and much more. Several zoo attractions and exhibits, like giraffe and bird feeding, will be open for families as well. Families are encouraged to dress up in costumes and bring treat bags for this unique trick-or-treat event.

Boo at the Zoo is the zoo's biggest fundraiser with around 20,000 people attending last year. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of the few zoos in the nation that is accredited but doesn't receive any tax support. It relies on fundraisers to provide care for animals, zoo improvements, and conservation efforts.

Rachel Wright, a spokesperson for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, said events like this one really help them out.

"We love welcoming everyone to the zoo because it's really a direct connection for people to make so you come to the zoo, you have an excellent time but you're also making an impact for wildlife and wild animals," said Wright.

This year Boo at the Zoo is happening on Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29, and Halloween night from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are selling quickly with both Saturday nights, Oct. 21 & 28, already sold out. Tickets are only available in advance online and can be purchased here.

The zoo says costume masks and weapons may not be work by guests 12 years and older. Masks worn by those younger must have openings that allow the eyes to be seen. Balloons are also not allowed inside the Zoo for the safety of the animals.

