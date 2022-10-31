Boo at the Zoo: a Colorado Springs Halloween tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 15,000 people are bringing their spooky halloween spirit to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. It's for the annual Boo at the Zoo event which has been happening every evening since Friday, October 21.

Sunday was also another sold out night at Boo at the Zoo. It’s one of the largest fundraising efforts out of the entire year, and events like it are important to help raise money for zoo conservation and zoo improvements.

Trick or treaters young and old show up and show off their costumes. Families can trick or treat at nearly 30 candy stations throughout the zoo.

Staff say an elephant-sized amount of candy, about 4 1/2 tons have been handed out. Plus trick or treaters can visit select animal exhibits.

“We’re members of the zoo, so we had to come out to Boo at the Zoo to see all the animals, and get some candy and learn all about animals,” said Joan Goodfellow and Nancy Griffin, who brought their two-year-old granddaughter to the event.

There's also a lit up pumpkin patch, a ghoulish graveyard, and a haunted house. It's been a sold out event every night so far.

“It’s been so fun seeing everybody in costume, and all kids and parents in costume, and then seeing all the animals and feeding the giraffes,” said Goodfellow.

There is still one more day to check out Boo at the Zoo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. On Halloween night, it’s happening from 4 to 8:30. Advanced tickets must be purchased ahead of time, which you can find on the zoo’s website by clicking here.

