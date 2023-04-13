Bond increased for former District 20 student after threats continue in jail

ELBERT COUNTY, CO — The bond for William "Lilly" Whitworth, a former Academy District 20 Student accused of threatening to perform several acts of violence at schools in Colorado Springs was increased Wednesday.

A press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office details the bond being raised from $75,000 to $750,000 dollars after Lilly allegedly doubled down on the threats in the Elbert County Jail.

Deputies with the Elbert County Jail informed the Elbert County Sheriff's Office that Lilly allegedly stated, if able to bond out the defendant would still go through with the plans to carry out the mass shootings at the three Colorado Springs schools.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was made aware of this information on Tuesday and filed a motion to increase the bond and ad additional protections in the mandatory protection order.

A hearing was held Thursday and the judge agreed to increase the bond the conditions of the protection order were modified to include GPS monitoring and no contact with any public or private school property/institution in the State of Colorado.

Whitworth remains in custody in the Elbert County Jail on the following charges:



CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE (2 COUNTS)

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MENACING

INTERFERENCE WITH STAFF, FACULTY, OR STUDENTS OF EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Whitworth's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3rd. ____

