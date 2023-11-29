Bomb threat forces evacuation of two Southern Colorado schools

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two schools in Southern Colorado were evacuated Wednesday over concerns about hazardous materials according to the school district.

According to the Cañon City Police Department, Cañon City High School was evacuated as a precautionary measure after a bomb threat came into a Denver-based crisis call center. After being notified by the Florence Police Department about an incident at Cañon City High School, Florence High School was evacuated after the threat location changed to Florence High School.

Law enforcement in both cities cleared the buildings and searched the properties of the campuses. After it was determined the threat was non credible, students were released back to their classes.

The Cañon City Police Department has detectives continuing to work the case to determine who the caller was that led to the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.