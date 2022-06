PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported bomb threat to the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University in Pueblo.

Details are limited at this time.

The campus has asked everyone to leave the building and avoid the area until the sheriff's office gives the all clear.

