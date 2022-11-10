Boebert-Frisch race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District still too close to call

In one of the most closely watched races in the 2022 U.S. House midterm, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took a slim lead against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s third district Thursday morning.

As of early Thursday, Frisch led by just 64 votes with 98% of the vote in. Later in the morning, Boebert took a lead of about 386 votes.

While Republicans lead in enough districts to reclaim the House of Representatives, losing a seat like Boebert’s could put a dent in what appears to be at best a slim majority for the GOP.

It could take nearly a week for full results to be completed. The state gives voters who made a mistake on their ballot until Nov. 16 to "cure" their ballots. The state also accepts overseas and military ballots through Nov. 16.

Election officials have until Nov. 18 to complete their final counts.

Counties in the district have until next week to accept ballots from military members and overseas voters and will have to give time for voters to cure their ballots.

The race is now one of the most closely watched races in the country, much less in Colorado. Boebert won her 2020 election by 6 percentage points and about 25,000 votes over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, and her district leans even more Republican after redistricting.

An average of eight statewide elections showed the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District leans Republican by 9.3%.

On Wednesday afternoon, Frisch, the former Aspen City Councilman, led Boebert by about 2,500 votes. By 8 p.m., his lead was down to 73 votes, and by 9:17 p.m., Frisch had a 64-vote lead.

If the margin between the leading candidate and the second-place candidate is equal to or less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate, the race would go to an automatic recount under Colorado law. Candidates are also allowed to request a recount that would be paid for at their own expense.

Frisch sent a letter to his supporters Wednesday morning saying it was his honor to run and that he and his campaign were waiting for all the ballots to be counted.

“Hopefully soon Coloradans and Americans alike can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there is one less extremist in office,” he said. “We will keep you updated as the vote counting continues.”

Boebert, who stayed quiet Wednesday, was back tweeting Thursday morning — about Jesus, “winning,” and a meme about waiting for results in her race.

After Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District on Wednesday, the 3rd Congressional District race is the last one to be called in Colorado. Democrats currently hold a 5-2 lead in Congressional seats based on the results so far.

