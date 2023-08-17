Body removed from Prospect Lake, according to Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS — The body of a man was said, around 11:00 a.m., to have been removed from Prospect Lake on Thursday.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded with a water rescue around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #waterrescue at Prospect Lake. Be aware of crews in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 17, 2023

Colorado Springs Police Department, which is investigating the situation, is not currently saying if the cause of death is suspicious, but that "it does not appear a crime has occurred."

#UPDATE A deceased individual was recovered from Prospect Lake earlier this morning. CSPD patrol is continuing to investigate; at this time it does not appear a crime has occurred. https://t.co/cYj0yFNxZ4 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 17, 2023

News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.