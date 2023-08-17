Watch Now
Body removed from Prospect Lake, according to Colorado Springs Police

Ryan Mutch
Colorado Springs Police Department investigates the discovery of a man's body in Prospect Lake on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:55:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The body of a man was said, around 11:00 a.m., to have been removed from Prospect Lake on Thursday.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded with a water rescue around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet.

Colorado Springs Police Department, which is investigating the situation, is not currently saying if the cause of death is suspicious, but that "it does not appear a crime has occurred."

