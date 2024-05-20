Watch Now
Body of missing Rocky Ford 3-year-old found in canal

The body of a 3-year-old boy who walked away from his Rocky Ford home Saturday morning was found in nearby canal Sunday evening, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Rocky Ford Police Department
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 00:14:32-04

OTERO COUNTY — The body of a 3-year-old boy who walked away from his Rocky Ford home Saturday morning was found in nearby canal Sunday evening, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Amari Galan was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen around 4 a.m. near Washington Street in Rocky Ford, that's in Otero County.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert Saturday for Amari, who was described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic boy with long black hair.

Multiple agencies searched the Catlin Canal which runs directly behind the boy's home.

Search and rescue crews found the boy's body several miles downstream in the canal around 5 p.m. Sunday.

