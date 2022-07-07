Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Body of missing person recovered in Lake Pueblo

Lake Pueblo warns against boating and drinking
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colette Bordelon
Lake Pueblo warns against drinking and boating on the Fourth of July; also closes swim beach for holiday weekend because of bacteria in the water.
Lake Pueblo warns against boating and drinking
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 19:49:07-04

PUEBLO, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers recovered a body in 17 feet of water in Lake Pueblo.

Officials first responded to reports of a missing person off North Sailboard on Thursday.

An underwater drone was used to recover the body with help from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body.

If this is a confirmed drowning, it would be the 23rd drowning in Colorado in 2022.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation