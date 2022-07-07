Body of missing person recovered in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers recovered a body in 17 feet of water in Lake Pueblo.

Officials first responded to reports of a missing person off North Sailboard on Thursday.

An underwater drone was used to recover the body with help from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body.

If this is a confirmed drowning, it would be the 23rd drowning in Colorado in 2022.

The body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner's office for identification, notification of relatives and determination of cause of death. If a drowning is confirmed, it would be the 23rd in Colorado this year. The record is 34 in 2020. Media stage at Upper Sailboard. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/dozfiOuuLh — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 7, 2022

