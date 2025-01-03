Watch Now
Body of missing hiker found at Horsethief Falls Thursday

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue has been activated for a hiker last seen at Horsethief Falls Sunday afternoon.
TELLER COUNTY — After a four-day search, the body of a missing hiker was found at Horsethief Falls Thursday, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the remains of Joel Tovar were removed from a steep rock formation on a ledge around 400 feet from Horsethief Falls on the western slope of Pikes Peak.

Previous Coverage

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue was activated Monday morning for a missing hiker whose vehicle was last seen at Horsethief Falls.

The sheriff's office says they received a call from an individual who reported Tovar as missing. Deputies were able to locate his vehicle at Horsethief Falls around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

When searching Tovar's vehicle, they found hiking gear and a cell phone. Deputies interviewed hikers they encountered along the trail or near the trailhead but were unable to locate him.

