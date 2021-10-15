Body of El Paso County woman found in Douglas County identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A body that was found in Douglas County on Saturday has been identified as 55-year-old El Paso County woman Sara Bayard.

Sara was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on July 4, 2021.

Her body was later found off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The Douglas County Coroner’s office has not yet released a cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public for information about this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

_____

