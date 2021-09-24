Body found on Gold Camp Road

EL PASO COUNTY — On Wednesday, the El Paso Sheriff's Office said they found the body of a man in Section 16 trailhead on Gold Camp Road.

They said the call came in at around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies had to embark on a long hike to find the body. The body was eventually recovered by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and members of the El Paso County Search and Rescue.

Right now the cause of death is unknown. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death after an autopsy.

