Body found in the Arkansas River on Tuesday night

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff's Department reports they found a body in the Arkansas River on Tuesday night.

The body was located north of the BNSF rail yard, about three miles from the headgates.

Otero Deputies, La Junta Fire Department, Otero Coroner, Otero Emergency Manager. and members of the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office assisted in the recovery.

The body will be transported to El Paso County for an autopsy and identification.

