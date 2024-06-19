Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Body found in the Arkansas River on Tuesday night

Arkansas River
Carol Gebhart
Arkansas River
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 19, 2024

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff's Department reports they found a body in the Arkansas River on Tuesday night.

The body was located north of the BNSF rail yard, about three miles from the headgates.

Otero Deputies, La Junta Fire Department, Otero Coroner, Otero Emergency Manager. and members of the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office assisted in the recovery.

The body will be transported to El Paso County for an autopsy and identification.

___



Dash camera shows a plane attempt to land along I-25 near Larkspur

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital, said the CSP. The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur.

Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 near Larkspur before crashing, injuring 2

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App