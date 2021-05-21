Boat rides return to Pueblo Riverwalk this weekend

PUEBLO — Boat rides are coming back to the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The HARP Organization will be having its boat opening this coming weekend.

The festivities start Friday at noon and run through Sundays. Included in the fun will be $2 boat rides and a band will play Saturday night.

"It's very exciting. It really is. We want to welcome everyone back to the riverwalk to have some fun," Lynn Clark with HARP said.

Unlike last season, the boats will be running at full capacity.

For more information, check out the riverwalk's web page.