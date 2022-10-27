Bluebards academy cadets show off their acting chops

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy cadet theater club, Bluebards, are showing off their acting chops with two sold-out performances for the musical "The Addams Family" this weekend.

“Hours and hours of planning, choreography and rehearsals have been put into this musical and I wouldn’t change a bit of it,” said Cadet 3rd Class Adrienne Weaver, Bluebards choreographer, and performer. “It’s been amazing to see every cast member develop skills and confidence onstage as they fully assumed their unique roles.

The Bluebards produces two to three musicals or plays annually and features 20-35 cadet actors and technical crew supported by faculty and community volunteers.

The club started in the 1960s and enjoys strong cadet, faculty, alumni and community support.

